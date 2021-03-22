Market in red, indices trim major losses

At 10.19 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,717.60, lower by 140.64 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close of 49,858.24.

The market has, however, trimmed major losses made during the initial trade.

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the negative territory on Monday morning.

It opened at 49,878.77 and has so far recorded an intraday high of 49,878.77 and a low of 49,460.90 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,721.80, lower by 22.20 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement, while the major losers were Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries.

