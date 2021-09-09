Market tad lower amid choppy trade, banking stocks fall

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a subdued note on Thursday morning amid a largely choppy trade.

Selling pressure was witnessed in banking stocks. Fall in the index-heavyweights HDFC Bank and Infosys weighed on the indices.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 58,185.40, lower by 64.86 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close of 58,250.26 points.