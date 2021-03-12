Market turns red, Sensex down 600 points

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The Indian stock market gave up all its gains to trade in the red on Friday afternoon with the BSE Sensex falling around 600 points.

On an intra-day basis, it has traversed over 1,200 points from the day's high of 51,821.84 points and the low of 50,587.62 points.

Around 2.20 p.m., Sensex was trading at 50,680.19, lower by 599.32 points or 1.17 per cent from its previous close of 51,279.51 points.