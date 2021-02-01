Markets expected to be volatile today (Ld)

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) The BSE Sensex is trading in the green just before the presentation of the Union Budget on Monday.

The Sensex was up by 387 points at 46,673 points in morning trade as all eyes were on the crucial Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers in the 30 share index. IT and pharma stocks are in the red while all other sectors in the indices are trading in the green.