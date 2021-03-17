Markets open flat; trading in a narrow range

Accordingly, the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened at 50,436.02 points and touched a high of 50,522.83 points.

Mumbai: The Indian equity market opened on flat to positive note on Wednesday as mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed meet subdued investors' sentiments.

It had touched a low of 50,287.59 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 50,363.96 points.

Around 9.40 a.m., it traded at 50,414.60 points up by 50.64 points or 0.10 per cent.

Similarly, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded flat.

It opened at 14,946.55 points as against the previous close of 14,910.45 points.

The Nifty traded at 14,914.00 points inching by 3.55 points or 0.02 per cent during the morning trade session.

