Markets open on a negative note

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 5th, 2021, 11:31:21hrs
bse_sensex

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,320.14 which was also the high point.

The Sensex touched a low of 59,127.04 points.

On Monday the Sensex closed at 59,299.32 points.

The Sensex is trading at 59,243.22 down by 56.1 points or 0.09 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,661.35 points after closing at 17,691.25 points.

The Nifty is trading at 17,668.35 points in the morning.

