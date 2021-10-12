Markets open on a positive note

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a negative note and turned positive during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 60,045.75 points and touched a high of 60,258.48 points. The Sensex touched a low of 59,991.59 points.

On Monday, the Sensex closed at 60,135.78 points.