Markets open on negative note

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 29th, 2021, 12:35:40hrs
bse_sensex

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,296.54 and touched a high of 59,374.98 and a low of 59,189.24.

The Sensex is trading at 59,252.24 down by 415.36 points or 0.70 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 59,667.60.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,657.95 after closing at 17,748.60 points. The Nifty is trading at 17,624.40 in the morning.

