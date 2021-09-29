Markets open on negative note

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,296.54 and touched a high of 59,374.98 and a low of 59,189.24.

The Sensex is trading at 59,252.24 down by 415.36 points or 0.70 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 59,667.60.