Markets undeterred by Covid, fundraising increases

During FY 2020-21, Rs 46,029.71 crore and Rs 64,058.61 crore were raised through Public Issues and Rights Issue respectively, as against Rs 21,382.35 crore and Rs 55,669.79 crore raised last year. This is an increase of 115 per cent and 15 per cent respectively in FY 2020-21 as compared to last year.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Despite the uncertainty prevailing in FY 2020-21 owing to Covid-19 pandemic, fundraising in FY 2020-21 was better than that in FY 2019-20 for both Public Issues and Rights Issues, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

In FY21, in all 56 public issues were launched, including 55 initial public offers (IPO) and only one follow on public offer (FPO). The number of rights issue was also a high of 21.

A finance ministry tweet said that last year around 2003 issues of Corporate Bonds for an amount of Rs 7,82,427.39 crore also happened, surpassing the amount raised (Rs 6,89,686.19 crore) through 1,821 issues for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Thus, while the number of issues increased by 10 per cent in FY 2020-21, the amount raised increased by 13.5 per cent as compared to the previous financial year.

With regard to mutual funds, the finance ministry said that Indian capital market has shown its resilience to withstand the ripples caused by exogenous shocks like the pandemic. Assets under management (AUM) of Mutual Fund Industry increased by 41 per cent from Rs 22.26 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020 to Rs 31.43 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021. The number of unique investors across Mutual Fund schemes also increased by 10 per cent from 2.08 crore as on March 31, 2020 to 2.28 crore as on March 31, 2021.

With increasing expansion of the MF industry in smaller cities, the AUM from below top 30 cities increased by 54 per cent from Rs 3,48,167 crore as on March 31, 2020 to Rs 5,35,373 crore as on March 31, 2021.

Investors in Mutual Fund industry may choose to invest in any of the 1,735 mutual fund schemes across categories as per their investment objective as on March 31, 2021, the statement said.

