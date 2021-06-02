Marking its 17th anniversary, Vestige celebrates spirit of togetherness amid pandemic

Vestige is now ranked 36, making it the only Indian-origin company to be featured in the reputed DSN Global 100 list. Along with this, Vestige has also been certified as ‘The Great Place to Work' for the third time in a row.

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, Indias largest home-grown direct selling company, marked its 17th year of operations since its inception in 2004.

Vestige has empowered and transformed the lives of millions of distributors across India and international markets providing access to health and wellness products for a better tomorrow. It has had a record growth of 30 per cent CAGR and plans to expand its network to in Middle East, Africa and other regions by 2025.

Vestige is currently present in six countries, including India, and will soon start operations in countries like Thailand, Ghana and the Philippines.

Commenting on the significant rise of Vestige over the past 17 years, Gautam Bali, Managing Director, said, "I feel humbled when I look back on our journey and at the same time take great pride in the fact that we have been able to fulfil our vision of helping people live a life of economic independence on their own terms.

"It is the collective effort and the goal of shared prosperity of our distributors and employees that is reflected in the theme ‘Ek Saath' for the 17th year anniversary. I am immensely grateful to all Vestigians for their trust and faith in the brand."

He further added, "In India, over 65 per cent of the population is below 35 years, and direct selling is a great opportunity to leverage for employment and income creation. The market is right now waiting to realise its full potential. We are committed to enable our vision of providing economic independence by creating entrepreneurs in Tier 2 and 3 markets."

