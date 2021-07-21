Maruti Suzuki attains 50L sales-mark cumulatively

The company currently has over 1,700 customised outlets in rural parts of the country.

At present, nearly 40 per cent of the total MSIL sales come from rural markets.

"Rural markets have a very special place in our business. Over the years, we have carefully studied the needs of this segment. While the aspirations of upcountry customer are very similar to those at metros, they demand more attention and care," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.

"In 2008, MSIL strengthened its strategy with a focused and structured approach towards the rural hinterland, which was least affected by the global financial crisis then."

Besides, over and above the sales experience, the company has set up more than 4,000 service touch points which include 235 'Service-on-Wheels' to provide after-sales support to the customers.

