Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period for customers

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Automoile major Maruti Suzuki India has extended 'free service, warranty' to customers in the light of the second Covid-19 wave.
The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between March 15 and May 31, 2021.
"These will be extended up to June, 2021," the company said.
According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, since customers in several states are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them some relief.
