Maruti Suzuki reports sales of 159,691 units in April

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a total sales of 159,691 units in April 2021.

According to the company, total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,151 units, sales to other OEMs at 5,303 units and exports of 17,237 units.

The company had sold 632 vehicles during April 2020 and 143,245 units in 2019.