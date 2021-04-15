Maruti Suzuki sells over 1.57 lakh factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles in FY21

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India sold over 1.57 lakh factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles in FY21, the company said on Wednesday.

The sales figure represents the highest-ever 'S-CNG' car sales by the company.

"We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Maruti Suzuki offers its customers the widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars. At the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running and improved CNG filling infrastructure," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.