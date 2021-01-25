Maruti Suzuki sells over 160,700 units of Swift in CY 2020

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has sold over 160,700 units of its premium hatchback Swift in CY 2020.

According to the company, over 2.3 million units of the premium hatchback have been sold in the past 15 years.

"Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.