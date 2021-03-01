Maruti Suzuki's Feb sales up 11.8%

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Monday reported a growth of 11.8 per cent in its overall sales during February 2021 on a year-on-year basis.

The company sold 1,64,469 units of vehicles last month, against 1,47,110 units sold in February 2020.

On a sequential basis, the company sold 1,60,752 units of vehicles in January 2021.