Maruti Suzuki's May total sales at 46,555 units

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported total sales of 46,555 units in May 2021.

According to the company, total sales in the month include domestic sales of 33,771 units, sales to other OEMs 1,522 units and exports of 11,262 units.

The company had sold 159,691 vehicles during April 2021 and 18,539 units in 2019.