Maruti Suzuki's November sales fall to 139,184 units

Besides, domestic sales were 113,017 units, and sales to other original equipment manufacturers stood at 4,774 units.

Total sales last month fell on a year-on-year basis to 139,184 units from 153,223 units during the same period of the corresponding year.

New Delhi: Semiconductor shortages subdued automaker Maruti Suzuki's production and sales in November.

The automaker exported 21,393 units in November, which is its highest ever in a month, it said.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," the company said.

The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market, however, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

On Wednesday, the auto major's shares settled at Rs 7,300, up 3.29 per cent from the previous close.