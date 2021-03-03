Maruti Suzuki's service network crossed 4K touch-points

According to the company, this is the widest service network offered by any automobile brand in the country.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said that its service network has crossed 4,000 touch-points across the country covering 1989 towns and cities.

Notably, Maruti Suzuki added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite Covid-19 pandemic.

"The creation of over 4000 service touch-points is a testimony to our commitment for 'Customer Convenience and Customer First' approach," said Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India.

"We have also brought several innovations such as the 'Quick Response Team', 'Service on Wheels', among others, to cater to the different needs of the customers. These efforts have helped us especially in the extraordinary times of the pandemic to service the customer vehicles."

Besides, the company has introduced 'Service on Wheels' which is a "smart workshop" on the move to offer customers the option of availing Maruti Suzuki service at their doorsteps.

"Service on wheels is 200+ units strong and spread across 124 towns and cities," the company said in a statement.

In addition, 'Quick Response Team' on bikes has been rolled out in 249 cities.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki has a fleet of over 780 emergency service vehicles (bikes and four- wheelers) with technicians who have served over 1.14 Lakh customers in this pandemic year.

