Max Speciality Films to invest upto Rs 50 cr in new CPP line

New Delhi: Max Ventures & Industries Ltd's (MaxVIL) subsidiary Max Speciality Films Ltd (MSFL), which manufactures specialty packaging films, will invest up to Rs 50 crore in a new CPP (Cast Polypropylene) line which will have a capacity of 7.2 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum).

The new CPP Line expansion will be funded entirely through internal accruals, said a company statement. Work on the capex will commence in Q2FY22 and is expected to be commercialised in Q2FY23.