Maximl ties up with IOCL to digitise last-mile ops in refineries

The platform has previously configured the needs of IOCL across two deployments at Panipat and Haldia refineries, leading to an enterprise-wide demand, Maximl said in a statement.

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Maximl, a connected worker platform for deskless workers has announced that it won a contract of $1million from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to digitise the last mile operations for turnaround processes for the next two years across all its nine refineries.

The connected worker platform for turnarounds by Maximl has pioneered digital turnarounds in India and has digitalized over 50 turnarounds in the Indian refining sector.

On the collaboration, Manish Arora, COO, Maximl said: "We, at Maximl, believe in the human-centric view of industry 4.0. In the next few years, the saturating productivity, quality and safety metrics can be pushed significantly by digitalizing the last mile and integrating the on-field workforce with technology."

"Turnarounds are very complex and always tends to go over schedule. Our platform has been configured to the needs of IOCL across previous deployments at Panipat and Haldia refineries, where have been able effectively demonstrate the transformation of the turnaround management practices," Arora said.

--IANS

