MaxVIL's Q4 net profit surges to Rs 33.6 crore

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL) has reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 33.6 crore.

A company statement said that its consolidated revenue rose 30 per cent to Rs 328.6 crore.

In FY21, its revenue in FY21 grew 14 per cent to Rs 1,172.3 crore, while its PAT rose over 6 times to Rs 57.1 crore on adjusted basis.