MaxVIL's Q4 net profit surges to Rs 33.6 crore

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL) has reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 33.6 crore.
A company statement said that its consolidated revenue rose 30 per cent to Rs 328.6 crore.
In FY21, its revenue in FY21 grew 14 per cent to Rs 1,172.3 crore, while its PAT rose over 6 times to Rs 57.1 crore on adjusted basis.
The company operates two core businesses - real estate and specialty packaging films.
It continued to witness strong business momentum in the specialty films business, recording its highest ever revenue for the quarter as well as for the year.
Leasing revenue in commercial real estate business continued to build up throughout the year, except for March 2021 where new lease transactions were temporarily deferred due to the second Covid wave induced lockdown, it said.
