MCA registers 1.55 lakh company incorporations in FY21

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) registered more than 1.55 lakh company incorporations in FY 2020-21.

The registration of companies increased 27 per cent compared to 1.22 lakh companies in FY 2019-20, said an official statement.

Similarly, 42,186 limited liability partnerships (LLPs) got incorporated in the last fiscal as against 36,176 in the previous fiscal, an increase of about 17 per cent. The increase is significant considering the unprecedented situation faced by the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.