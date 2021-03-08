MCA strikes off over 10K companies in FY21

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has struck off over 10,000 companies during the ongoing financial year, which have not carried on any business or operation for a period of two immediately preceding financial years and not made any application within such period for obtaining the status of dormant company.

In a reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur said that during April 2020-February 2021, total 10,113 number of companies have been struck off by invoking the provisions of section 248 (2) of the Act .

The Minister further said that there are 12,59,992 Private Limited Companies registered having active status as on January 21, 2021.

There are 10,98,780 number of active Private Limited Companies registered till December 31, 2019 which are eligible or due to file Financial Statement (FS) for the year ended March 31, 2020. Out of these 7,15,243 number of Companies have filed FS for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Thereby 65 percentage of active eligible Private Limited Companies have filed Financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, he said.

--IANS

