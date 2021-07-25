MCX logs 29% fall in Q1 net profit

For the first quarter or FY22, the company reported net profit of Rs 39.80 crore, against Rs 56.43 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has reported 29 per cent drop in its net profit for the April-June period on a year-on-year basis.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, MCX's total income decreased by 11 per cent to Rs 108.94 crore from Rs 122.70 crore over the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The operating income increased by 20 per cent to Rs 87.60 crore from Rs 73.01 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20-21, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The average daily turnover (ADT) of commodity futures contracts traded on the exchange increased by 21 per cent to Rs 28,031 crore in Q1 FY21-22 from Rs 23,129 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q1 FY20-21.

The notional ADT of options increased by 192 per cent to Rs 1,900 crore in Q1 FY21-22 from Rs 651 crore during Q1 FY20-21.

For Q1 FY21-22, MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover stood at 92.6 per cent.

Total quantity of 22,863 MT of base metals has been delivered during Q1 FY21-22 compared to 21,028.5 MT in Q1 FY20-21 through the exchange mechanism.

