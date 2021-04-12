Meals barred on flights below 2-hour duration

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Amid the rising number of Covid cases in the country, the Centre has barred meals on flights with less than 2-hour duration.
Further, in terms of longer flights, the servicing of inflight meals would have to be staggered among the adjacent seats as far as possible, according to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
"Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for each meal/beverage service," the notification added.
Scheduled domestic flights were resumed on May 25 last year after Covid related lockdown, and the ministry had then allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions.
The ministry said it has decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights in view of the the increasing threat of Covid-19 and its variants.
