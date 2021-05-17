MediBuddy, HCL to support India's Covid mitigation efforts

The company will lend its full support to state governments administering vaccination drives in cities including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, and Kochi.

New Delhi: Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has tied up with more than 350 top hospitals across 130 cities to strengthen the vaccine rollout across the country, the company said on Friday.

MediBuddy will also facilitate vaccinations for over 700 corporate houses that support 15 million employees and their dependents at vaccination camps which can be set either in their office or at any MediBuddy partnered hospital.

The brand will also be providing vaccination for its employees and their dependents.

"Vaccinations are the need of the hour. Our central and state governments are doing the best they can to ensure every Indian is inoculated and through our tie-ups with corporates and providing vaccines for our employees, we are only doing our bit in fastening the process and ensuring that we are the winners against the invisible enemy," said Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy, in a statement.

The company also launched several initiatives such as Hospital Bed Availability Tracker, a 24x7 helpline number and a Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool to help tackle the surge of coronavirus infection and contribute its bit in combating the virus.

Technology firm HCL on Friday announced setting up 100 beds for Covid care and treatment at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida.

"HCL is supporting India's healthcare sector by setting up 100 beds for COVID-19 care and treatment in partnership with Doctors For You, so that our country continues to heal #TogetherForTomorrow!" the company said in a statement.

Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (EAMC) has also introduced health and wellness support measures for its employees and family members in these turbulent times.

This includes, 14-day Covid special leaves, reimbursing the full cost of vaccination, extending help through social media to find availability of hospital and emergency medical support for employees and other public.

The company has also tied up with multiple partners for 24X7 services on call doctors and counsellors, RT PCR Test, incident room (in-house platform to provide support to employees for any emergency) and mediclaim insurance and assistant (home quarantine expenses if tested positive are covered under the policy).

ChildFund India, in collaboration with Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian aid group, aims to reach 10 million people living with medical supplies and vaccination in 15 states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana.

Project HOPE and ChildFund India aim to ensure availability of basic medical equipment at local health systems -- the primary and secondary health care centres, which serve as the Covid Care centers, in the highly vulnerable districts of these states, assist frontline workers with PPE and medical essential kits and improve access, affordability, and accessibility of the COVID -19 vaccination and related materials for all vulnerable groups, it said.

During the first wave of Covid-19 last year, ChildFund India reached out to 1.5 million people with relief material, livelihood recovery opportunities, psycho-social support, and necessary medical aid.

