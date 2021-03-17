Mercedes-Benz India launches new E-Class

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched the new E-Class with prices ranging from Rs 63.6 lakh to Rs 80.9 lakh.

The company launched the E-Class in three variants 'E 200', 'E 220 d' and 'E 350 d'.

"We had to advance the launch of the new E-Class owing to the successful run out of the outgoing model much ahead of our planning and for an overwhelming interest for the new model," said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.