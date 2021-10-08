Mercedes-Benz India rolls-out 'Made in India' S-Class

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday rolled out the all-new 'Made in India' S-Class.

As per the company, the new vehicle has been priced at Rs 1.57 crore for 'S 350 d' and Rs 1.62 crore for 'S 450 4MATIC'.

The new S-Class was rolled out from the assembly lines of its state-of-the-art production facility in Chakan, Pune.