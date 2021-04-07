Mercedes-Benz India YoY sales growth up 34% in Q1CY21

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday reported a year-on-year sales growth of 34 per cent in Q1 of 2021.

The company sold 3,193 units in the January-March 2021 period, hinting at a strong recovery ahead.

It said the healthy performance came on the back of strong sales during January and February which remained at pre-Covid level, and also due to the recovery in March sales.