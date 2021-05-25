MetLife Foundation donates $1.2 mn for Covid relief efforts

The donation will be channelled through not-for-profit organizations that are working in close collaboration with central and local governments: Habitat for Humanity, American India Foundation, Healing Fields Foundation and Trickle up.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) In light of the continuing pressures on healthcare, frontline workers, individuals and families, MetLife Foundation has donated $ 1.2 million, to support relief efforts and alleviate the strains on India's healthcare system.

Through Habitat for Humanity, the funds will support deployment of around 600 beds, medical equipment and other supplies such as oxygen concentrators and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, across four key states of Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai and Wasim), Karnataka (Bangalore) and Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow and Varanasi).

Through its partnership with American India Foundation and in collaboration with other donors, a shipment of 30,000 portable ventilators is being provided, free of cost, to multiple states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Delhi.

Through Healing Fields Foundation, tele-consultation assistance, food supplies, medicines and other home-isolation and management support will be provided to 500 villages covering a population of 625,000 people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

And in rural Odisha, Trickle Up will provide much needed essential food supplies and healthcare awareness to more than 1,000 of the most vulnerable families.

--IANS

sn/sdr/