Metro Cash&Carry to cover Covid vax cost for all employees

On Thursday, the company said it will cover the Covid-19 inoculation cost of over 14,000 direct and indirect employees, including contractual staff, security personnel, porters, loaders, working across its 28 stores in India.

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Wholesale major Metro Cash & Carry said it will be covering the Covid-19 vaccination cost for its entire workforce in India.

"As part of the ongoing vaccination drive, Metro has facilitated voluntary vaccination of employees above the age of 45 with specified comorbidities...," the company said in a statement.

"The company is partnering with industry bodies and other authorities to conduct the immunisation program. The benefit will be extended to the rest of the employees as and when the government rolls out the next phase of the vaccination drive."

Besides, it said that the current initiative is in addition to the regular health insurance cover that is provided by the company to all its employees.

--IANS

rv/sn/vd