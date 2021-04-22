MG Motor India, Devnandan Gases to increase medical oxygen production

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer MG Motor India has tied up with Devnandan Gases to increase the production of medical oxygen. MG Motor India will focus on assisting the overall oxygen gas production. In specific, the company will address specific areas of the manufacturing process such as infrastructure expansion and the elimination of major losses with lean principles.

This will help in increasing the production capacity by 25 per cent in the next two weeks with the vision of increasing it further to 50 per cent in the near future.Founded in 2011, Devnandan Gases is one of the key medical oxygen gas producers of Vadodara."As a part of our care for the communities around us, we are boosting the production of oxygen and providing support wherever possible. We had followed a similar approach last year and stabilised the ventilator production at Max Ventilators plant in Vadodara," said Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India."Now, we are focusing on enhancing oxygen production in the region, which is the need of the hour."