MG Motor India to commence exports to other South Asian countries

New Delhi: Automaker MG Motor India said that it will commence exports from its manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Halol.

The company will begin with exporting MG Hector to Nepal as the first step towards its expansion plan for other South Asian countries.

"MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.