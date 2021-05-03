Mi 11X is another 'super performer' in mid premium range

The most promising Mi 11X is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage variants for Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively.We used the device (8GB+128GB in Cosmic Black) and this is how it fared.Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset (with Kryo 585 chip) for extreme power efficiency, performance and future 5G connectivity.The cosmic black colour makes the device look premium and attractive (it, however, attracts fingerprints and smudges).The good point is that the smartphone, which weighs 196 grams, is handy and has a good grip that won't let it fall off your hands.The smartphone is one of the affordable phones to offer an E4 display, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz sampling rate, HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.It also features the MEMC technology for a smooth and enhanced viewing experience.The device features a punch hole for a selfie camera and is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back for sturdy protection against scratches and accidental drops.After watching a lot of videos and playing games, we can say that Mi 11X offered a pleasant viewing experience thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.While using the smartphone under direct sunlight, it did not create any issue as it comes with 360 degrees light-sensing technology that captures the colour temperature of the surrounding light to offer precise brightness levels for comfortable viewing.On the camera front, Mi 11X features an AI-based triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary camera, 5MP tele-macro camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera along with a 20MP front shooter.We clicked few pictures in the bright daylight that delivered decent images with enough crisp and detailing, however, pictures clicked under low light did an average job.When it comes to taking pictures with the front camera in low-light conditions, we found it to be decent enough to post on social media or your Zoom meetings.Mi 11X is powered by the latest flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with Kryo 585 chip. The device comes with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage, giving a lag-free and powerful performance.The 'LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus' allows the device from heating and provides the highest level of performance for seamless and comfortable operations.On a continuous usage that included, clicking pictures, watching videos, playing games and using the device for sending emails, we did not find any lag, with no complaints of overheating.Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, GPS and a USB Type-C port. However, the major drawback of the smartphone is that it lacks a 3.5mm jack.Mi 11X also comes with a dual-stereo setup powered by Dolby Atmos providing a top-quality audio experience.The smartphone houses a 4520mAh battery, which won't be called massive as per the current standard but the 33W charging allows the smartphone to charge up quickly.We used the device between moderate to heavy usage and it lasted around a day.Conclusion: Priced at Rs 31,999, the mid-premium segment smartphone offers a lot of flagship features, with a beautiful design and premium look. It can give strong competition to the likes of the OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60 and iQOO 7.