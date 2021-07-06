Mi India captures 14% market share in Rs 20-45K segment in India

According to May 2021 tracker by market research firm Counterpoint, the company captured a 14 per cent market share in the 20K-45K category, thereby emerging as one of the fastest-growing and leading premium smartphone brands.

Bengaluru, July 6 (IANS) Smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced that it has recorded strong and speedy growth in the premium smartphone segment by capturing a 14 per cent market share in the Rs 20,000-45,000 segment.

A strong and clear portfolio of smartphones such as Mi 10i, Mi 11X, and Mi 11X Pro led to the growth of the Mi brand in India, the company said in a statement.

"With Mi, we have focused on bringing breakthrough technologies and setting newer benchmarks for mobile innovation," said Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Mi India.

"With the launch of Mi 10 and Mi 11 series in the market, we have empowered our users with a premium experience, on the back of the superior design, best in class features and functionality," Jain added.

Recently, the company announced that its Mi 11X series of devices has witnessed record sales worth over Rs 300 crore in just 45 days of its launch.

Both Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro feature revolutionary cameras, the latest flagship Snapdragon 870 and 888 series chipsets, powerful Dolby stereo speakers, 120Hz E4 Super AMOLED display and fast charging capabilities that aims to offer a premium smartphone experience.

