Micromax unveils affordable smartphone, earbuds

Micromax also forayed into the audio segment with the launch of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in two variants -- AirFunk 1 and 1 Pro -- at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499.

The 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB variants are priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively, and offers black, blue and green colour options.

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Home-grown smartphone maker Micromax on Friday launched a new affordable smartphone called IN 2b in two storage variants.

"We are closely connected to our consumers. We understand their needs and pain points," Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said in a statement.

"With the IN 2b, the NO HANG PHONE, the consumers will get a powerful processor with the best in-category performance, high RAM and battery life," Sharma added.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 400 nits brightness. It is powered by a UNISOC T610 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

It has a 13MP+2MP AI dual rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Both front and rear cameras support selectable background blur to deliver an excellent bokeh effect for professional portraits.

The IN 2b also comes with FHD Video recording as well as a unique Play and Pause recording feature.

Meanwhile, AirFunk 1 comes equipped with 3D Surround Sound stereo mode and auto connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0 and gives 15 hours of playtime with the charging case.

AirFunk 1 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset with CVC 8.0 (Clear Voice Capture) noise and echo cancellation and instant connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2v. It is said to be coupled with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) with quad microphone.

The smartphone will be available on the company website as well as on Flipkart from August 6, while the new earbuds will be available from August 18, the company said.

