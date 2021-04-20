Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to empower Indian SMBs

New Delhi: Microsoft India on Tuesday announced the general availability of Dynamics 365 Business Central, a comprehensive business management solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India. Customized for India, the solution comes with inbuilt features that address local regulatory and market requirements for ease of business, including a tax engine comprising over 500 pre-configured use cases and business scenarios for GST, TDS and tax collected at source (TCS), Microsoft said during ‘Building a Resilient Future', a virtual summit organised to discuss building resilience among SMBs in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"Digitalisation is of utmost importance in the development of MSMEs, and could make the system more transparent, time-bound, and result-oriented. In future, this would create efficiencies, create more market, and would be important for the growth of MSMEs in the country," said Gadkari.An all-in-one cloud solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central helps companies ensure business continuity by connecting sales, service, finance, and operations teams."It offers customers affordable and easily manageable tools that simplify and expedite everyday business processes. We believe it will help small and medium-sized organisations move to the cloud confidently and be future proof," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.The solution can be accessed from any mobile device to conduct business on-the-go.Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is available through Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) in the country, the company said.