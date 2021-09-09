Microsoft, OYO join hands to digitally transform travel industry

New Delhi: Tech giant Microsoft and travel technology platform OYO on Thursday announced that they have entered a multi-year strategic alliance to co-develop next generation travel and hospitality products and technologies.

OYO will adopt Microsoft Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovations and reimagine the hospitality and travel tech industry. The solutions will be geared to benefit patrons who operate small and medium hotel and home storefronts.



Microsoft has also made a strategic equity investment in OYO.

"Combining the power of Azure with the tech and product stack developed by OYO, we are looking forward to accelerating innovation in travel and hospitality," Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

As part of this alliance, OYO will develop Smart Room experiences for travellers on the OYO platform, such as premium and customized in-room experiences for its guests.

Using Microsoft's Azure IoT, the experience will include self-check-in supported by a digital register of arrivals and departures and self-Know Your Customer (KYC) along with IoT-managed smart locks and virtual assistance.

"We are excited to join hands with Microsoft in our constant endeavour to improve business opportunities for the small and independent hotel and home owners, and to redefine experiences for travellers," said Abhinav Sinha, Global COO and Chief Product Officer - OYO Hotels and Homes.

"This alliance with Microsoft will accelerate the deployment of our products in the hands of small businesses we work with, allowing us to create even more impact through an integrated technology ecosystem available on the cloud for businesses in the remotest corners of the world," Sinha added.

