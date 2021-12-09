Microsoft Teams bug prevented Pixel user to make 911 calls: Google

New Delhi: After a Google Pixel smartphone user complained that he was not being able to make 911 calls from his device, the tech giant said on Thursday that a bug in the Microsoft Teams app was behind this problem.

In a reddit forum, a Google Pixel user said in a thread that the bug arose whenever a call was made to 911, which would lead to their Pixel device freezing, reports ZDNet.



According to Google, it appears the glitch is due to the Microsoft Teams app being installed on Pixel devices.

"We believe the issue is only present on a small number of devices with the Microsoft Teams app installed when the user is not logged in, and we are currently only aware of one user report related to the occurrence of this bug," a Google spokesperson wrote in the reddit thread.

"We determined that the issue was being caused by unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system"," the spokesperson added

Both Google and Microsoft were busy resolving the issue and a Microsoft Teams app update would soon be rolled out.

Google has also advised users with Microsoft Teams installed on any Pixel device running Android 10 or above, to uninstall and reinstall the Teams app.

"We will also be providing an Android platform update to the Android ecosystem on January 4. If you have the Microsoft Teams app downloaded, check to see if you are signed in. If you have been signed in, you are not impacted by this issue, and we suggest you remain signed in until you've received the Microsoft Teams app update," Google said on reddit.

"If you have the Microsoft Teams app downloaded, but are not signed in, uninstall and reinstall the app. While this will address the problem in the interim, a Microsoft Teams app update is still required to fully resolve the issue," the Google spokesperson added.

