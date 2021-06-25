Mishra Dhatu Nigam reports milestone PBT and revenue despite Covid year

Mumbai: Mini-ratna Defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited has struck a good year despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The company reported financials for the year ending March 31, 2021.

Turnover is up by 14.08 percent to Rs 813.23 crores for FY21 from Rs 712.88 cr during previous fiscal. Operating Profit grew 24.52% to Rs 206.26 cr. Profit After Tax (PAT) is reported at Rs 166.29 cr as against Rs 159.73 cr in last fiscal. The company reported best ever PBT of Rs 226.09 cr - a growth of 11.88% from previous fiscal.