Mishra Dhatu Nigam reports milestone PBT and revenue despite Covid year

Mumbai: Mini-ratna Defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited has struck a good year despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The company reported financials for the year ending March 31, 2021.
Turnover is up by 14.08 percent to Rs 813.23 crores for FY21 from Rs 712.88 cr during previous fiscal. Operating Profit grew 24.52% to Rs 206.26 cr. Profit After Tax (PAT) is reported at Rs 166.29 cr as against Rs 159.73 cr in last fiscal. The company reported best ever PBT of Rs 226.09 cr - a growth of 11.88% from previous fiscal.
For FY21, the board announced a total dividend of Rs 2.78 per share of face-value of 10 each.
"The Company’s financial results for the year ended 31st March 2021, have been impacted by the lockdown on account on COVID-19 more particularly during Q1. Company was not operational for 45 days due to lockdown during the 1st quarter of the financial year 2020-21 due to which the Value of Production (V0P) has been impacted, however, Company achieved best ever results in terms Revenue and PBT during the financial year," said a note by the board.