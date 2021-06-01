M&M's May overall auto sales rises to over 17K units

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra's May overall auto sales rose to 17,447 units, the company reported on Tuesday.
The total sales including passenger and commercial vehicles along with exports had stood at 9,560 units in May 2020.
In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 7,748 vehicles in May 2021, and in the passenger vehicles segment, it sold 8,004 vehicles.
M&M's Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said: "We are seeing a strong growth momentum for our entire product portfolio. The Thar is clocking robust bookings, despite extended waiting periods. XUV300 has been a tremendous success and continues to see strong demand. Our power brands (Scorpio and Bolero) continue to do well."
"With the cases coming down and gradual opening up of markets, we foresee strong demand rebound. We are working closely with our supplier partners to manage supply chain issues and meet the market demand."
--IANS
