Modi pushes for festival tourism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need to focus on festival tourism in India and urged Indians living abroad to promote traditional festivals.

Beginning his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio episode by extending Diwali greetings to the nation, the Prime Minister said: "We should pray to eliminate the enmity on the occasion."

Noting that Diwali is celebrated in several countries with the participation of their goverenments, Modi said that India presented immense possibilities for festival tourism as it was a "land of festivals".

"We must try to popularize our festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Onam, Pongal and Bihu and invite people from other states and countries too to join the festivities," Modi said in his 58th 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. He said that every state and region in the country have their own festivals and people from foreign nations have a keen interest in them. "In our country, every region has so many diverse festivals which the Indians living abroad must promote so as to facilitate festival tourism in India." The Prime Minister said that Indians living abroad have an important role in boosting festival tourism in India. Modi also urged the people to be compassionate and generous during the festive season to ensure that the less privileged also become part of the celebrations.