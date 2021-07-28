MoES launches new Earth System Science Data portal

Along with the the portal, Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, also launched the newly furbished MoES website that would provide a more user-friendly interface and cyber secure experience to the public.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) A new portal for 'Earth System Science Data' was launched during the 15th foundation day event of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), here on Tuesday.

The MoES-ESSDP (Earth System Science Data Portal), an integrated digital web portal of MoES institutes, makes available data on various themes of earth system science for public use.

The portal has been developed using the latest information technology tools and is available at https://incois.gov.in/essdp.

It would facilitate search and retrieval of earth system science data (of atmosphere, ocean, poles, geoscience and seismology) for societal benefit.

The minister encouraged the MoES to expand, enhance and promote services to the society, especially related to weather, climate, ocean and seismology, bringing in more socio-economic benefits to the country.

On the occasion, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) introduced a new mobile app named 'Pune Weather Live', which would provide real-time and location-specific weather updates for Pune city.

The app captures live data from more than 80 weather stations, including information on rainfall.

Earlier, Petteri Taalas, Secretary General, World Meteorological Organization (WMO), delivered the foundation day lecture and spoke on 'WMO, Disasters, Climate and COP-26' besides discussing the pressing issue of climate change and its impact.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Indira Murthy, announced the national awards in various categories for the scientists of the multiple agencies of the MoES.

