Mohapatra gets interim charge of CBDT

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of CBDT Chairman for a period of three months.

"Consequent upon completion of tenure of Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on 31.05.2021, it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Member, CBDT, shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of Chairman, CBDT, in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular Chairman, whichever is earlier," said an office order issued by the Revenue Department on Monday.