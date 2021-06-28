Mondelez invests in recycling of 'Multi Layered Plastics' in India

The company said the process will be used to create sustainable furniture boards for creating tables, benches and for other uses.

Accordingly, the snacks manufacturer has given a grant to NGO Hasiru Dala to recycle 'MLP' into a durable and sustainable boards.

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Cadbury maker Mondelez India has invested in recycle of 'Multi Layered Plastics' in India.

"The pilot project will use the technology purchased from start-up 'TrashCon', to convert 600 tonnes of MLP waste per annum into 'WoW Boards'. The project was facilitated by Ubuntoo, a global environment solutions company," the snack manufacturer said.

As part of this initiative, MLP waste will be collected by Hasiru Dala's wide network of waste collection units and then processed and converted at a special unit set up in Bangalore into recycled 'WoW Boards', which is a highly durable and efficient alternative to plywood.

"The technology solution, provided by TrashCon, a start-up waste recycling equipment manufacturer, will create highly durable WoW Boards that can be used for a variety of purposes - both industrial and consumer."

Furthermore the statement said that the initiative funded by Mondelez India and in partnership with its impact investing arm, Sustainable Futures, is expected to begin commercial production in July 2021.

"One of the key challenges in India is recycling of multi layered plastics given infrastructure constraints. While on the one hand, we continue to work with the government to support collection, segregation and recycling, we felt it was critical to experiment and support enterprising technologies and initiatives that can recycle multi layered plastics at scale to address the issues of waste management," said Deepak Iyer, President - India, Mondelez International.

"This unique and one-of-a-kind pilot project recycles multi layered plastics to create 'WoW Boards' that are highly durable and a sustainable plywood alterative for building, construction, furniture, and other end uses."

