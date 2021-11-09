Monthly mobile shopping app installs in India reached 113mn in Oct

Shopping app installs on India's app stores reached over 80 million in July 2021 with the Indian social e-commerce company, Meesho, contributing more than 12 million.

Although 2020 brought a surge in online shopping, the pace has slowed in 2021, reports Sensor Tower.

New Delhi: Shopping app installs on India's app stores reached 113 million downloads in October 2021, at the height of the shopping season in the country.

This was the first time the category had reached this threshold since October 2020 at the height of the shopping season in India, building momentum for a record-setting festive season in 2021.

Average Monthly Active Users (MAU) among the top 10 shopping apps were up roughly 40 per cent by Q2 2021 versus Q1 2019 in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Average MAUs in Indonesia also showed steady growth when comparing the two same periods. Meanwhile, the average MAUs among the top apps in India declined in Q3 2020 due to the removal of Club Factory during the previous quarter.

In Southeast Asia, monthly shopping category downloads spiked temporarily in April 2020. However, they have since declined and normalised near 2019 levels.

Indonesia has maintained its position as the largest market for shopping app installs in the region, while Vietnam had the highest year-over-year growth in July 2021.