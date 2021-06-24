More firms to come under ambit of small and medium sized companies

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) In a bid to enable more and more companies to avail greater flexibility in the accounting standard, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has expanded the ambit of small and medium companies (SMC) and has raised their turnover and borrowing limits.

In a notification, the ministry defined a small and medium sized company as an entity whose equity or debt securities are not listed or are not in the process of listing on any stock exchange, whether in India or outside India.