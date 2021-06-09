Morgan Stanley 1st to top Institutional Investor's All-Asia Research Rankings for 7 years

It is the first company in the 28-year history of the Asia survey to achieve the top position for seven years in a row.

New Delhi/Hong Kong, June 9 (IANS) In the results of Institutional Investor magazines 2021 All-Asia Research Team annual survey announced today, Morgan Stanley Asia Research teams ranked No.1 for the seventh consecutive year.

The survey ranks the region's most highly regarded sell-side analysts by polling 3,800 buy-side investment professionals at more than 1,200 institutions.

For 2021, Morgan Stanley's Asia Research teams ranked in all 36 available categories, with 17 teams ranked #1, 8 teams ranked #2, and 6 teams on #3 – totaling 31 teams ranked among the Top 3. The poll covers Asia ex-Japan.

"For seven consecutive years we have been recognized for the consistency and quality of our research product and thought leadership, and for that we thank our clients for their continuous support and our team for their dedication and insight," said William Greene, Managing Director and Head of Asia Research for Morgan Stanley. "The way clients are consuming research is evolving, and we have focused on being at the forefront of innovations in how to deliver content, including leveraging best-in-class technology. In addition to ramping up our virtual engagement with clients, this year we have also rolled out an upgraded Research app. Through careful curation of our written, video and audio product we will continue to enhance the user experience, delivering the right content to the right client."

Morgan Stanley Research's range of industry-leading products – Blue Papers, Foundations, Insights, Ideas, and Updates – provides clients with differentiated content from deep-dive, long shelf-life pieces to shorter, more actionable reports.

According to the Institutional Investor survey, Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Research continued to perform strongly across markets, sectors, and macro/strategy. Morgan Stanley ranked #1 in Economics, Equity Strategy, ESG Research, Quantitative Research and Thematic Research. Among markets, Morgan Stanley ranked #1 in Australia/New Zealand, China and South Korea; and #2 in Hong Kong and Taiwan. By sector, Morgan Stanley ranked #1 in Autos & Auto Parts, Basic Materials, Internet, Oil & Gas, Power, Technology/Semiconductors, Telecommunications, and Transportation.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

