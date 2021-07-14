Most Indians prefer working from office up to 3 days a week: Survey

Of these, 53 per cent prefer working from office 2-3 days per week, while 13 per cent prefer to work from office once a week, revealed the market survey conducted by IndiQube, a Benagluru-based flexible workspace provider.

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) With the Covid-19 pandemic bringing about a paradigm shift in the working styles, a new survey suggests that about 66 per cent of the employees in India prefer to work from office, but only up to three days per week after getting vaccinated.

About 73 per cent of the employees find work from home (WFH) as equally or more productive compared to office-based working.

As per the respondents, the major advantage of WFH is saving time and effort in commuting (45 per cent), and a better work life balance as employees (21 per cent) now choose to work on their own terms rather than the designated 9-5 shift.

"This strongly indicates an anticipated need for businesses to accommodate work from home as a part of their future office strategy," said IndiQube.

On the other hand, 47 per cent employees reported extended work hours -- more frequent meetings per day, more emails, and long workdays -- as a major disadvantage of WFH. Others (28 per cent) noted that juggling home and office tasks has been difficult while working from home.

About 71 per cent of the employees also unanimously chose a combination of both -- a fully remote and a fully office-based working style -- while on the other extreme, 10 per cent employees would rarely or never want to return to office.

The study suggests the need for developing an adaptive business to meet this difference in expectations of employees and embrace a hybrid working model to accommodate the new normal.

"Policies and workspaces now need to be redesigned to synthesise with both styles of working. This will allow the businesses to run smoothly and dynamically. To the businesses, the time invested in incorporating this change would definitely bring in higher returns in the long run with an even more productive workforce," IndiQube said.

--IANS

rvt/arm